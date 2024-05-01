Riccardo Calafiori has been one of the finest defenders in Italian football this season, and it will only be a matter of time before he leaves Bologna.

His future is one of the most uncertain aspects at the Serie A club, which is defying expectations with its superb performance this campaign.

Juventus has been following the defender for some time and is keen to add him to their squad.

Bologna’s players have mostly impressed the Bianconeri, with their manager Thiago Motta also being tipped to become the next Juventus manager.

The Old Lady has plans to make some signings in the summer, and Juve fans would love to see Calafiori playing for their beloved club.

However, the defender has other suitors, and according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan is working hard to ensure they beat Juventus to his signature.

They recognise that Juventus is ahead of them and will do whatever they can to win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Calafiori is probably on the shopping list of every top Italian club because he has been fantastic this season.

This should serve as a reminder to us that we need to act quickly if we want to win the race for his signature.