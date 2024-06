Juventus is keen for Rabiot to remain at the Allianz Stadium and has put forward a two-year deal. He has been a key performer for them over the past two seasons, and the club is eager for him to stay.

Despite Juventus expressing their desire for him to continue since last season, Rabiot has been hesitant to commit to a new contract. As he nears the end of his current deal, it appears increasingly likely that he will depart the club.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, AC Milan is closely monitoring Rabiot’s situation and is prepared to sign him if he becomes available. Milan sees a strong possibility that Rabiot may leave Juventus and is positioning themselves to secure his services as his next club.