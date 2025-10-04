AC Milan is preparing to win their fifth consecutive league game and maintain their position at the top of the Serie A table when it visits Juventus tomorrow. The Rossoneri have shown excellent form in recent matches and will be looking to continue their impressive streak against one of Italy’s most historic clubs.

Juventus, on the other hand, will be keen to ensure that Milan’s run of victories does not extend beyond four games in front of their home supporters. For AC Milan manager Max Allegri, the encounter carries additional significance as he returns to Turin, a city where he has enjoyed past successes. A victory in this fixture would be a notable achievement for Allegri and a statement of intent for Milan as they continue to challenge for the league title.

Tomori Set to Miss the Game

Milan will work hard to secure a win, but they could be without one of their key players for the upcoming match. Fikayo Tomori has been a doubt for the game as an important part of their three-man defence and is now expected to miss the fixture. According to Calciomercato, the defender has not recovered in time to make the squad, and even in the hours leading up to the match, there is only a slim chance he will be declared fit to play in Turin. Milan has indicated that they will not risk fielding him if he is not fully ready, leaving Juventus one less player to consider in their preparations.

Milan’s Squad Depth Remains a Threat

Although Tomori has been a key player for Milan, the team has other talented individuals capable of influencing the outcome of the match. Juventus will need to prepare as if Milan is at full strength, given the quality present throughout their squad. The Rossoneri’s depth and versatility make them a formidable opponent, and despite the absence of a single defender, they remain well-equipped to challenge Juventus on their home ground.

The upcoming fixture promises to be a closely contested encounter, with Milan aiming to extend their winning streak and Juventus determined to protect their home record. Both teams are expected to perform at a high level, with tactics, teamwork, and individual performances likely to play a decisive role in determining the outcome of this important Serie A clash.