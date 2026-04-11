Leonardo Spinazzola is expected to leave Napoli at the end of this season, with the Partenopei making little progress towards offering him a new contract.

The defender has been one of the finest left-backs in Serie A and began his career at Juventus. Since then, he has represented several clubs, including AS Roma, and has built a reputation as a reliable and experienced performer at the highest level of Italian football.

Juventus Interest in Spinazzola

A return to Turin could now be possible, with Tuttojuve reporting that Juventus hold a strong interest in securing his signature. As he approaches the end of his current deal, the Bianconeri believe he could represent an effective short-term addition to their squad during the next transfer window.

They view him as one of the most attractive free agents available, particularly given his experience and familiarity with the league. His ability to contribute immediately is seen as a key factor as Juventus continue to reshape its squad under Luciano Spalletti.

The club’s recruitment strategy appears focused on adding players who can deliver both quality and leadership, especially as they aim to return to competing for major honours in the near future.

Competition from AC Milan

However, Juventus are not alone in its pursuit of the defender. The report also claims that AC Milan has now entered the race for his signature, increasing the level of competition for his services.

Milan believes Spinazzola could be a valuable addition to their squad in the upcoming transfer window, and they are expected to challenge Juventus strongly when the time comes to secure his signing.

Under Spalletti, Juventus are rebuilding its squad and is working to provide him with a blend of quality and experience. As a result, they are likely to make a determined effort to win the race for Spinazzola and strengthen their options at left back ahead of the new season.