Juventus has reportedly made Danilo available for transfer this month, with Napoli emerging as the strongest contender for his signature. The Brazilian defender has been a reliable presence in Turin, but his departure now seems imminent as Juventus reshuffles its squad. Napoli manager Antonio Conte is particularly keen on Danilo, as he believes the player’s experience and leadership could strengthen Napoli’s struggling backline. The Naples side has been inconsistent defensively this season, and Conte views Danilo as a crucial addition to resolve their ongoing issues.

Juventus is willing to part ways with Danilo despite initially planning to keep him, especially considering the injuries that have already depleted their defensive options. They have encouraged Danilo to find a new club six months before his contract expires, signalling a clear intent to move on from the veteran. While Napoli remains in pole position for his signature, the situation has taken a twist with interest from AC Milan. Milan views Danilo as an asset who could enhance their defence and provide much-needed versatility. Juventus, however, reportedly sees an opportunity in Milan’s interest. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri might prefer to negotiate with Milan if it expedites their pursuit of Fikayo Tomori, a key defensive target for the club.

Danilo’s departure would leave a noticeable gap in Juventus’ backline, and the club must act quickly to find reinforcements. His experience and consistency have made him a valuable figure, and replacing his contributions will be challenging. The idea of leveraging his transfer to secure Tomori, however, could present Juventus with a unique opportunity to upgrade their defensive setup for the long term.

Although Danilo’s exit will require Juventus to bolster their defence in the January window, it could ultimately serve the club well if it allows them to land a player like Tomori, who would bring both youth and quality to the squad. Fans will undoubtedly keep a close watch on how this situation unfolds as Juventus balances immediate needs with future planning.