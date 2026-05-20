Dusan Vlahovic’s future at Juventus remains uncertain, as the Serbian striker continues to play without a new contract and could become a free agent at the end of next month.

Vlahovic has been at Juventus since the beginning of 2022 and has served as the club’s primary striker throughout that period, consistently demonstrating his ability to lead the attack and contribute important goals for the team.

Juventus currently regard him as their leading forward, but negotiations over a contract extension have not reached an agreement in recent months, leaving his long-term situation unresolved as the club continues discussions in an attempt to retain him.

Ongoing contract uncertainty

During the summer, AC Milan showed strong interest in securing his signature, although they were unable to reach an agreement with Juventus at the time to complete a transfer and bring him into their squad.

Milan have reportedly not abandoned their interest, and the situation may now be more favourable for them, particularly with Max Allegri keen to work with the Serbian striker again in a new environment.

Champions League factor

As the season approaches its conclusion, Tuttomercatoweb claims Milan could seriously move for Vlahovic, as they are able to offer him Champions League football, while Juventus may not be in a position to do so.

With only one match remaining, Juventus are currently positioned in the Europa League qualification spot, while Milan are occupying a Champions League place, which could play a decisive role in influencing both retention and transfer decisions regarding the Serbian forward in the upcoming window.