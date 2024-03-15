AC Milan has indeed managed to surpass Juventus to claim the second spot in Serie A this season.

After trailing Juventus for several weeks, AC Milan diligently worked to keep pace with the top two teams.

However, as Juventus experienced a significant dip in form, AC Milan seized the opportunity to overtake them, currently holding the second position in the standings.

Fikayo Tomori, their defender, has now conveyed a message to Juventus regarding their season, emphasising their determination to maintain their newfound position for an extended period.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

‘Now we are in second position and we have to maintain it. We want to win every game, if we do it will be a good season. We’ll see where we get in the end. We are relaxed, in the sense that we know what we have to do.’

Juve FC Says

We have ourselves to blame for our current dip in form, and our players know they have to get back to winning.

That is the first step we need to take, and as soon as that happens and we build a positive run, we will give ourselves a chance to move above AC Milan again.

For now, we must do our talking on the pitch and show them we mean business and do not have time for chatter.