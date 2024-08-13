AC Milan has shown interest in Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik as the Polish forward recovers from an injury.

Milik has been sidelined since suffering an injury while playing for Poland at Euro 2024. Despite being one of the first-team players Juventus has deemed surplus to requirements, the club is now reconsidering his status. This change comes after the sale of Moise Kean and their inability to secure a new striker in recent weeks.

However, this doesn’t mean Milik is off the market. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is willing to sell him if the right offer comes along.

AC Milan is particularly interested, as they seek a backup striker for Álvaro Morata. The Spaniard has just returned to Serie A, and Milan views him as their first-choice forward, but they are keen to have an experienced backup. This has led them to consider Milik, and they might intensify their efforts to sign him in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

Milik is a very experienced striker, but he no longer has so many goals in him and we will be fine if he leaves.