Pierre Kalulu has emerged as one of Juventus’ standout summer signings, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the Bianconeri since joining on loan from AC Milan. His move to Juve took some time to finalise, as Kalulu wanted to ensure it was the right decision, but he has flourished under Thiago Motta, who promised him regular game time and has delivered on that promise.

Kalulu’s performances have been impressive, making him one of the most reliable defenders for Juventus. Meanwhile, his replacement at AC Milan, Emerson Royal, has struggled to find his footing, leaving Milan fans frustrated. According to Football Italia, many Milan supporters are unhappy with the club for letting Kalulu go, believing he is the better player compared to Emerson.

For Juventus, this has been a huge gain, and with Kalulu proving his worth, it seems likely that the club will exercise their option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Kalulu has exceeded expectations at Juve and he has performed better at the Allianz Stadium than he did during his time at AC Milan.

We will keep him and hopefully, he will not suffer an injury that will affect his performance with our team.