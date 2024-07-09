AC Milan is keen to sign Alvaro Morata this summer after he was linked with a departure from Atletico Madrid.

Morata, who has had two spells at Juventus already, has noted that he feels more appreciated when playing outside of Spain.

Currently focused on Euro 2024, Morata recently reiterated his desire to stay at Atletico Madrid.

However, rumours about his future continue to circulate, and according to a report on Calciomercato, AC Milan has emerged as his most serious suitor.

The Rossoneri are in search of a new striker after withdrawing from a move for Joshua Zirkzee due to cost concerns.

Morata has a release clause of 13 million euros, a fee that Milan should not have trouble paying, according to the report. They are reportedly serious about securing his signature.

Milan views Morata as an experienced and effective striker and is determined to beat Juventus to his signing.

Juve FC Says

Morata is a fine striker who might do well for us, but Milan’s interest seems to be very strong and we need to decide if he is a key target for us or not.