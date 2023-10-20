AC Milan has received a positive injury update ahead of the match against Juventus this weekend.

Both teams have been dealing with injury concerns leading up to this fixture and were hoping that key players would recover during the international break to bolster their options.

Regardless of who takes the field, this match remains significant for both clubs, as Juventus seeks to secure all three points.

However, Football Italia has reported that Milan has received a considerable boost to their chances of winning the game, with Pierre Kalulu and Rade Krunic returning to training with the rest of the group.

Both players had been sidelined due to injuries for several weeks before the international break, and the club had been hopeful that they would regain fitness.

While several Milan players will still miss the game, including Mike Maignan, the return of these two players provides additional options for the team.

Juve FC Says

This news would boost Milan, but it should not worry our players because we can deliver a massive blow to their title ambitions if we are serious and work hard in the game.

This is early in the season, but if we win this match, our players will feel unstoppable for the rest of the campaign.