AC Milan legend Dejan Savicevic has shared his insights on the current Serie A title race, emphasising the significance of defensive solidity in achieving success. He commended Juventus for their impressive defensive record this season, noting that their ability to limit goals conceded is a crucial factor in their pursuit of the Scudetto.

Juventus has been in formidable form this term, particularly in defence, where they have shown remarkable resilience. Despite some concerns among fans about whether the team could maintain its defensive prowess under new manager Thiago Motta, the Bianconeri have surprisingly improved in this aspect compared to previous seasons. This stability at the back has allowed them to remain competitive in a title race that includes strong rivals like Inter Milan and Napoli.

Savicevic highlighted the challenges that come with maintaining top performance levels, especially for teams that have previously achieved significant success. He remarked, as quoted by Calciomercato, “Staying at the top is always the most difficult thing. It’s a problem that we had, as did Juventus and Inter. It’s very difficult to find motivation after two championships won.” His comments reflect a broader understanding of the mental and physical challenges that come with competing at the highest levels of football.

In the context of Juventus, Savicevic pointed out that “there is a Juve that concedes few goals, and in Italy, the team that concedes fewer goals often wins.” This statement underlines the importance of a solid defensive strategy, which can be the foundation for success in a league where margins are often slim, albeit the loss of Gleison Bremer is a significant blow.

As Juventus continues to compete for the league title, it is evident that consistency in performance will be key. The team must not only maintain their defensive strength but also improve their scoring efficiency to ensure they remain contenders throughout the season. With the competitive nature of Serie A, every match will be crucial as the Bianconeri look to solidify their place among the league’s elite. The journey is long, and while the early signs are promising, Juventus must focus on winning consistently to stay in the title race.