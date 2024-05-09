AC Milan idol Paolo Maldini has revealed that he was a Juventus supporter before joining AC Milan as a youngster.

Maldini, a legend of the game, spent his entire career at AC Milan and comes from a family of Milan players, with his son currently on their team.

The former defender made almost 1000 career appearances for Milan and recently worked at the club in a non-playing capacity.

While both clubs remain important rivals, there is a significant difference between Juventus and Milan.

However, Maldini has admitted that he supported the Bianconeri while growing up and has revealed when his allegiance shifted to Milan.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“As a child, I was a Juventus fan. The first competition I saw on TV was the 1978 World Cup: the national team was Juve plus Antognoni. I was in love with Cabrini and Rossi. Then I auditioned with Milan and became a Milan fan.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to hear that Maldini supported us as a child and this also shows how much bigger we are than other clubs in the country.

Several legends of the game have worn our black and white shirt, and how different would history have been if Maldini had also worn it?

He will never do so and probably will also never get a chance to work as an administrator at the Allianz Stadium, but we know this confession means he still has us in his heart.