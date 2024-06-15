Juventus continues their search for new midfielders as they close in on signing Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

The Old Lady is also expected to make a move for Teun Koopmeiners during this transfer window.

The Dutch midfielder has been on their radar for a long time due to his impressive performances with Atalanta.

Juve is still working on reaching an agreement with Atalanta, and another midfielder has been added to their shopping list.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the Bianconeri also want to sign Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco.

The Frenchman has been one of the finest players in Ligue 1 over the past few seasons, and he is expected to change clubs after Euro 2024.

Juve is not the only club interested in a transfer for him, as the report claims AC Milan is also keen.

Other European clubs are interested in him, but Milan wants to beat Juve in securing his signature for Serie A this summer.

Juve FC Says

Fofana has been in fine form, which is the reason he made the France squad for Euro 2024.

We need players who will make our team better, and if we can agree on a deal with Monaco, he will be a fantastic signing.