AC Milan is battling with Juventus for Ligue 1 star

Juventus remains interested in a move for PSG star, Mauro Icardi but they are facing serious competition from AC Milan for his signature.

Calciomercato reports that the future of the striker appears away from PSG and back in Serie A.

He is facing increasing competition for a place in the Parisians’ team and might ask to leave this summer.

Juve remains committed to adding the best players to their squad and they see Icardi as a very accomplished striker.

He formerly played for Inter Milan in Serie A and showed his goal-scoring prowess.

He could score as many goals as Cristiano Ronaldo scored before leaving Turin.

However, Milan has also been spending a lot of money to bolster their squad recently and could convince him to join.

His former club, Inter is their direct rival but it doesn’t seem to bother them.

Another club which the report mentions is Tottenham, but the English club is no longer one of the best in England and is struggling to qualify for the Champions League.

Icardi will feel he is too big to play for a club that cannot even make the top four right now.

PSG has been linked with a move for Erling Haaland and might have to sell Icardi before they sign the Norwegian.