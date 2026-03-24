Leon Goretzka could continue his career in Serie A when his contract with Bayern Munich expires, and the midfielder has been linked with a potential move to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are working diligently to ensure they conclude the current season strongly, and Goretzka is regarded as one of the most suitable players they could sign in the summer to enhance their performances next term. Juventus view him as a highly valuable asset, particularly as he would be available on a free transfer should he choose to make the switch to Turin.

Juventus Interest and Strategic Plans

Juventus have maintained a strong interest in securing Goretzka’s signature, recognising both his experience and quality as key attributes that could strengthen their midfield. The prospect of acquiring a player of his calibre without a transfer fee makes the opportunity even more appealing from a strategic and financial perspective.

The club’s admiration for the midfielder is clear, and there are indications that the player himself is open to the move. However, despite this mutual interest, Juventus are no longer leading the race for his signature.

AC Milan Move Gains Momentum

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have fallen behind one of its direct rivals, with AC Milan now significantly closer to completing a deal for the German international. The report suggests that Milan has intensified their efforts in recent weeks and is prepared to meet the player’s contractual demands.

Milan considers Goretzka an ideal addition to their squad and has already reviewed the terms presented to them, which they reportedly find acceptable. This willingness to satisfy his requirements has positioned them as the frontrunners in the race.

As a result, AC Milan are now seen as favourites to secure his signature at the end of the season, placing them ahead of Juventus in the pursuit of one of the most sought-after midfielders potentially available on a free transfer.