Juventus has held a superior position to AC Milan in the UEFA rankings for over a decade. However, this long-standing dominance could be at risk of changing this season, contingent on AC Milan’s progress in European competitions.

Juventus is not participating in any UEFA competition this season due to a ban related to financial manipulation. As a consequence, the Bianconeri have lost points and are actively working towards securing a return to the Champions League in the upcoming campaign.

Reports from Il Bianconero suggest that Juventus has lost 22 points in the UEFA rankings for their absence from European competitions this season. If AC Milan were to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Europa League, they could potentially overtake Juventus in the rankings, signaling a shift in the historical standings between the two clubs.

Juve FC Says

Our absence from European competitions this season has affected our rankings in UEFA, but we will bounce back and earn more points.

For now, our focus is on securing a return to the Champions League, and if we achieve this, we will look to go far in the competition and maybe win it as we have craved for a long time.

If that happens, we will be back as the top Italian club in domestic and European competitions.