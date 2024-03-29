Mario Hermoso appears to be on the brink of a move to Serie A, with Juventus closely monitoring the Atletico Madrid defender.

Hermoso possesses versatility, capable of operating effectively as a left-back or a centre-back, and has enjoyed a solid career at Atletico thus far.

As his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and talks over an extension with his current club have hit a snag, Juventus is poised to seize the opportunity to secure his signature.

However, Juventus faces competition from other Serie A clubs, notably Inter Milan and AC Milan, both of which have enjoyed recent success in the league.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus is at risk of losing out on Hermoso’s signing to AC Milan. Stefano Pioli’s side views him as a key target and is prepared to challenge Juventus vigorously for his services.

Juve FC Says

Milan is a fine city and Hermoso could consider an offer because of their location.

They are also doing better than we are this season, which could play an important role in which team he joins.

But we need to stay focused on our plans to win the race for his signature, not on Milan’s actions.