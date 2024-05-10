Maxence Lacroix has been on Juventus’ radar for some time as the Frenchman shines at Wolfsburg.

He is one of the finest young centre-backs in German football at the moment and has been tipped to change clubs soon.

Juventus wants to bring him to Italy to revitalise their squad as they work hard to return to the top of the Italian football pyramid.

Some changes will be made to their squad in the summer, and several players have been linked with a move to the club.

Juventus wishes to add as many good players as possible to its squad to improve it.

However, they might miss out on Lacroix because they are not the leading side in the race to sign him now.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that AC Milan also likes the defender, and the Rossoneri currently lead the race for his signature.

They are making a much more serious effort to sign him than Juventus and could beat the Bianconeri to seal the deal for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Macroix is a fine defender, and he certainly has many suitors, so we must be ready to compete and win; otherwise, we will lose out.