AC Milan is now leading the race for Juventus long-term target

AC Milan is set to beat Juventus to signing Nicolo Zaniolo even though the Bianconeri have had a long-standing interest in the Azzurri star.

Juve is one of the top clubs in the world and often poaches the best players from the Italian top flight from their rivals.

However, a move for Zaniolo has been long overdue, with some fans wondering why Juve has still not become serious in its quest to land the attacker.

AS Roma now seems happy to make some money from his departure as he isn’t close to penning an extension with the Giallorossi.

That should serve as an encouragement to Juve to get their hands on a player they have liked for some time now.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals AC Milan is the side closest to buying the Azzurri star and reveals they even wanted him at the end of last season.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a top talent and one player who can make Juve much better, but the attacker does not seem to excite Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri gaffer has been in the business for a long time and should know who his side needs before making a buying decision.