AC Milan won Serie A last season, and they want to build on that and become the top club in Italy again.

To achieve that, they need to continue improving their playing staff, which is what they have been doing so far.

They have signed some fine players since the end of last season, and they are not stopping anytime soon.

Their recent transfer target is a man that Juventus is also pursuing, and both sides will battle it out for his signature.

Tuttojuve reveals the Rossoneri wants to add Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic to their squad.

The American is struggling for relevance at the London club, and Juventus wants to rescue him from his nightmare.

Having enjoyed the talents of Weston McKennie, the Bianconeri want to make him their next American star.

However, they will have to see off the interest of Milan to win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Pulisic would be a good addition to our squad, and he is one of the top players at Chelsea.

His lack of chances is because they have an abundance of attacking talents on their team.

We also have top attackers in our group, but Pulisic will offer us something different.