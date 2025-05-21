At just 20 years of age, Pietro Comuzzo is already earning a reputation as one of the standout defenders in Serie A. His performances for Fiorentina have not gone unnoticed, with Juventus reportedly keen to secure his services as they continue their pursuit of the best emerging Italian talents.

The Bianconeri have long made it a priority to recruit the most promising young players in the Italian top flight, and Comuzzo appears to be next on their list. With a number of rising stars currently making their mark across the league, Juventus seem to have placed particular focus on the Fiorentina centre-back.

Comuzzo has developed into a key figure in Fiorentina’s back line and is considered one of the most dependable young defenders in the division. The club are doing all they can to keep hold of him, recognising his importance not just for the present but for the long term. Still early in his professional journey, Comuzzo is not believed to be rushing into any decision about his future and is maintaining a calm approach regarding a potential move.

Juventus and AC Milan Set for Transfer Battle

Despite Fiorentina’s efforts to retain the defender, Juventus are confident it can persuade him to join their ranks. However, the Bianconeri are not alone in their pursuit. According to Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan is also tracking Comuzzo closely and is thought to consider him a strong fit for their own defensive plans.

Juventus may hold an edge if they are able to confirm qualification for next season’s Champions League, which would strengthen their appeal. Nonetheless, they must first address the futures of several defenders already in their squad before making a decisive move for Comuzzo.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

A Talent for the Future

Comuzzo continues to deliver consistent performances for Fiorentina and has shown maturity well beyond his years. His calmness under pressure, strong positioning and ability to read the game have contributed to his growing profile. Should the player be open to a transfer, Juventus would do well to move quickly.

A defender with his potential is not easy to find, and he could prove to be a crucial addition to the squad for years to come.