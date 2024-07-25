Adrien Rabiot is set to remain in Serie A after leaving Juventus, with the French midfielder now being courted by AC Milan.

Rabiot spent five seasons with Juve before leaving at the end of last month, having refused to sign a new contract with the Bianconeri.

He remains one of the best midfielders in the game and hopes to continue playing at the highest level over the next few seasons.

Juventus has since moved on from Rabiot, signing new midfielders and continuing to pursue a move for Teun Koopmeiners.

Although Rabiot would love to try a new competition, such as the Premier League, he has not received any offers from there. Tuttomercatoweb reports that his main suitor now is AC Milan.

The report claims AC Milan is keen to add him to their squad and has improved their offer to secure his signature for his entourage.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot remains one of the finest midfielders any club can add to its squad, and he will do a good job for AC Milan if he joins them.

We have moved on, and we wish him luck in his search for a new home.