Leonardo Balerdi was a key transfer target for Juventus at the start of the season, yet Olympique Marseille declined to sell the Argentine defender despite strong interest.

Balerdi had previously worked under Igor Tudor at the Ligue 1 club, and the prospect of a reunion made the move particularly appealing. Juventus were prepared to pursue the deal, but negotiations ultimately failed to produce an agreement between the two clubs.

Renewed Interest in Summer

The defender was reportedly keen on completing the transfer and was left frustrated when a deal did not materialise before the window closed. However, Juventus are expected to revisit their interest at the end of the current campaign, with renewed efforts to secure his signature.

As reported by TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri believe the circumstances may now be more favourable, potentially making it easier to reach an agreement with Marseille. Their prior interest and groundwork could prove beneficial as they attempt to finalise a deal.

Juventus’ determination to strengthen their defensive options means Balerdi remains a prominent target heading into the summer transfer window.

Competition from Milan

Despite Juventus’ continued pursuit, they are unlikely to have a clear path to signing the defender. AC Milan has also entered the race, adding a significant layer of competition.

It is understood that Massimiliano Allegri is keen to bring Balerdi into his squad to reinforce Milan’s defensive unit. This development increases the likelihood of a competitive transfer battle between the two Serie A rivals.

Juventus may, however, hold a slight advantage due to their earlier contact with the player’s representatives. That existing relationship could play a decisive role if they choose to intensify their efforts.

The situation remains open, but Juventus’ persistence and prior engagement may ultimately position them strongly as they look to secure Balerdi’s services in the summer.