Juventus is in the market for new players, and one of their targets is Youssouf Fofana.

The AS Monaco star is set to play for France at Euro 2024, and his future might be decided this summer.

It is a new dawn at Juventus, and the Bianconeri are targeting several players to improve their squad.

Juve is confident that Fofana will be a star in their team under their next manager, making him one of the exciting names they are targeting to bolster their options.

However, the Old Lady is not the only Serie A club interested in signing Fofana. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus must compete with AC Milan to secure his signature.

Milan is also rebuilding, and Fofana is one of the players they want to add to their squad to strengthen it.

Juve FC Says

Fofana has been on the radar of some of the top clubs in Europe, including big Premier League clubs, which shows that he is a fine talent.

We expect him to change clubs soon, so we must act fast to add him to our group as soon as possible.