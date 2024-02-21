Juventus is facing stiff competition from AC Milan in the race to secure the signature of Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, who has garnered attention with his impressive performances this season.

Zirkzee is a key figure in Bologna’s pursuit of a top-four finish in Serie A, with the potential for Champions League qualification if they maintain their current form. The striker’s standout season has attracted interest from several top European clubs, and Juventus is eager to emerge as the frontrunners for his signature.

Juventus admires Zirkzee’s style of play and sees him as a valuable addition to their squad. To make room for his potential arrival in the summer, the Bianconeri might consider offloading some of their existing attacking options.

However, AC Milan is also actively pursuing Zirkzee, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Rossoneri have formulated significant plans to secure his services. This poses serious competition for Juventus, raising concerns about their ability to win the race for the talented striker.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Juventus must navigate through the competition from AC Milan to successfully acquire Zirkzee, a player they believe can make a significant impact on their team.

Juve FC Says

We are a bigger club, but Milan has a younger team and are playing what many people consider a more attractive style of football than ours.

This could make it easier for them to add him to their squad at the end of this term.

We also have too many strikers at the moment and must offload some of them before we can add anyone to the group, but that will assure them that there will be game time for them.