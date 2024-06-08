The Joshua Zirkzee transfer race is gradually coming to an end, with AC Milan now expected to sign the striker despite Juventus’ interest.

Zirkzee performed well for Bologna in the last campaign, and Juve wanted him to join Thiago Motta at the club.

The Bianconeri have reached an agreement to appoint the Brazilian-Italian as their next manager, and some of his Bologna stars could follow him to Turin.

Juve is closing in on a deal for Riccardo Calafiori, and they also wanted to sign Zirkzee, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims AC Milan is winning the race for the Dutchman.

The report states that Milan is willing to pay his 40 million euro release clause, with the only remaining issue being the agent fees.

Zirkzee’s agent is demanding around 15 million euros in fees to broker the deal, which poses a significant issue for AC Milan.

However, it is expected to be resolved, as Milan considers him their most important summer target.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee did well at Bologna last season, but our current squad has too many attackers, and we need to offload some before signing a new one.

Zirkzee will be a good signing, but he is not better than Dusan Vlahovic or Federico Chiesa.