AC Milan is set to beat Juventus to the signing of Atalanta’s star midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners despite facing competition from Juventus for his signature.

Dutchman Koopmeiners has emerged as one of the most promising midfield talents in Serie A over the past few seasons and has consistently performed well for Atalanta.

As a result of his impressive performances, several top clubs in Italy are eager to acquire him for their squads. Milan, in particular, has been actively adding exciting talents to their team with the aim of contending for the league title once again.

Football Italia reports that Milan is considering selling Rade Krunic and views Koopmeiners as an ideal replacement for the Bosnian midfielder.

On the other hand, Juventus also holds Koopmeiners in high regard and may attempt to sign him if they can offload some of their current players who are deemed surplus to requirements.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been in fine form for La Dea since he moved to Serie A and he is one player we will enjoy having in our midfield.

But he does not seem to be at the top of our wishlist, which is why the club is not pushing hard to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

We trust Cristiano Giuntoli to make the right decision and if he thinks the midfielder is the man we need, he will close the deal.