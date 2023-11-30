Juventus is set to face competition from German talent Assan Ouédraogo, as AC Milan has now expressed interest in securing his signature.

The Bianconeri have been scouting the 17-year-old for some time and hope to add him to one of their teams soon.

The midfielder currently plays for Schalke 04, the same team that previously sold Weston McKennie to the Bianconeri, establishing an existing relationship.

Considered one of Germany’s finest young talents, Ouédraogo could be the next addition for Juve, who has a track record of successfully recruiting talented players from the country.

In the previous season, they signed Kenan Yildiz, and the Turkish youngster swiftly ascended to their first team within just one year.

This success encourages them to pursue more players from Germany, with Ouédraogo potentially being the next target.

However, Calciomercato reports that AC Milan has also entered the race for his signature, impressed by the youngster’s recent development.

The Rossoneri are aware of Juventus’s interest in adding him to their squad but remain confident that they have a chance of securing the deal.

Juve FC Says

We are the top side in Serie A and have been handing chances to youth players that are good enough.

However, Milan is also great with handing contracts to youth players and will back themselves to seal the deal and add him to their group.