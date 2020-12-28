AC Milan join the list of clubs chasing Juventus Brazilian target

Brenner has emerged as one of Juventus’ main transfer targets ahead of the reopening of the transfer window next month.

The Brazilian has broken into the first team at Sao Paulo despite being just 20 because of his impressive performances.

Juve has been targeting younger players recently and after seeing the successes of the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, they might see Brenner as their own Brazilian starlet.

Next month offers them the chance to bring him to Europe and it will be great to see them pull the deal off.

However, they are not the only team that wants to sign him with reports saying that PSG and Ajax are also looking to bring him to Europe (Calciomercato).

Calciomercato is also reporting that Milan has joined his chase as well.

Milan is currently top of the Italian league and they look set to become one of top four teams when the season ends.

Juventus has done just fine with the younger players that they have signed recently.

With Andrea Pirlo showing a lot of faith in youth, the Bianconeri will hope that it will be enough to convince Brenner to join them instead.