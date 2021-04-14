AC Milan joins Juventus in competing for 22-year-old Serie A striker

Gianluca Scamacca has been a transfer target for Juventus for some time now.

The Bianconeri were keen to sign him in the winter transfer window, but they couldn’t agree on the transfer fee with Sassuolo.

The striker remains on loan at Genoa for the rest of this season and Calciomercato says AC Milan has become the latest team to show an interest in his signature.

He faced Juve in Serie A recently and showed why the champions should sign him by scoring a goal.

He will face Milan in the league on Sunday and that game will give him the chance to show them why they should beat Juventus to his signature.

The report says Milan is looking for a striker to back up Zlatan Ibrahimovic and they have him high on their list of targets.

The Italy Under21 international has been showing fine form with The Griffin and Juventus considers him a candidate to be deputy to Alvaro Morata.

The 22-year-old has 5 goals and 2 assists from 21 league games this season and these are numbers that he can easily improve on if he joins a big team like Juve.

The report didn’t disclose how much he would cost, but Sassuolo knows they have a fine striker on their hands and would be looking for a decent transfer fee.