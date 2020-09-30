chiesa
AC Milan joins Juventus in the chase for Serie A star

September 30, 2020

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via TuttoJuve claims that AC Milan has joined the race for Juventus target, Federico Chiesa this summer.

The Fiorentina attacker has been one of Serie A’s most impressive performers and it seems that it is finally time for him to join a top team.

He has attracted the attention of top European teams for the past few seasons, but Juve seems to be in the driving seat in the race for his signature.

Fiorentina has asked Juventus to pay 70m euros to land him, but that fee will likely be negotiated down if the Bianconeri gets serious about landing him, with an impressive bid.

The report is claiming that Milan has joined the race for his signature and they are looking to make space in their budget for him.

Milan will also need to secure a place in the group stages of the Europa League before they can splash the cash on the Italy international, according to the report.

It also claims that Fiorentina will go lower than 60m euros if they see a serious suitor and a loan deal with the obligation to buy for around 40m is something the Viola will consider.

