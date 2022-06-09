Juventus has been circling Giacomo Raspadori for months now, and the young Italian appears ready to make the step up from Sassuolo to a bigger club.

His career has been making steady progress after he won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

Following their failure to qualify for the next World Cup, he is an important part of the players that are leading the current Azzurri team.

It makes sense if he plays for a top club, and Juve has been looking to add him to their squad.

However, the Bianconeri is now facing serious competition for his signature, with Tuttojuve reporting that he has entered the radar of AC Milan.

Milan has just won the Serie A title, and they will be keen to remain the top side in the country.

They will bolster their squad to achieve that and might get Raspadori from under Juve’s noses if the Bianconeri don’t act fast.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori has been on our radar for too long for us to miss out on signing him now.

However, we have too many young and inexperienced players in Max Allegri’s current squad, and we need to focus on more accomplished stars now.