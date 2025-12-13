Tiago Gabriel has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in Serie A, with top Italian clubs expected to pursue him either next month or in the summer of 2026. The Lecce defender has made an impressive start to the season, consistently performing at a high level whenever he takes to the pitch, demonstrating both composure and versatility in defence. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and the attention from the league’s leading clubs continues to grow.

Juventus’ Interest

Several top Serie A sides have been monitoring Gabriel closely, with Juventus among the most interested. The Bianconeri see him as an ideal addition to their squad, offering strength and reliability at the back. They are prepared to make a move if he continues to perform consistently until the end of the season. So far, he has been virtually faultless in league and cup competitions, and he is aware that maintaining focus and form will be crucial to securing a high-profile transfer.

Juventus are confident that his performances would integrate well into their system, providing both defensive solidity and the ability to contribute to the build-up play. If he continues to impress, the club could act decisively to bring him in and strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

AC Milan Also Interested

According to Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan also has Gabriel on their radar and are prepared to explore a move if Lecce indicates that a deal could be arranged. Milan believes they could persuade the defender to join them rather than Juventus, particularly as the Bianconeri are facing a challenging period. Both clubs understand that negotiating with Lecce and convincing Gabriel of their project will be key to securing his signature.

With multiple top Italian clubs pursuing him, Gabriel’s next move could be one of the most significant transfers of the season. Whichever club succeeds in signing him will gain a defender of considerable promise, and his presence could prove decisive in their domestic and European campaigns. Maintaining focus and consistency will be essential for Gabriel if he hopes to make the most of this opportunity.