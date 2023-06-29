AC Milan joins Juventus in the race for Serie A defender

AC Milan has become the latest club to demonstrate an interest in Torino defender Wilfried Singo, a decision that implies they will compete with Juventus for his signature.

After including Gleison Bremer in their squad in the last summer transfer window and witnessing his impressive performance, Juve desires Singo.

The Ivorian stands out as one of Turin’s top players, and Torino is eager to retain him in their squad for the long term.

Juve recognises his potential value to their squad and might make a move to acquire him before the closure of this transfer window.

However, Milan is also restructuring their squad and regards Singo as a player who could greatly contribute to their team.

Football Italia discloses their awareness of his contract expiring next summer and their serious consideration of pursuing the African player in the coming days.

Juve FC Says

Singo has been on our radar for some time and we can understand why Milan also wants to add him to their group.

If we want him to choose us as his next club, we will have to act fast, but Torino will prefer to deal with Milan, so we must offer the best fee to make him one of our own.