Juventus has a long-standing interest in Nicolo Zaniolo, but they have failed to add him to their squad since the interest emerged.

Fans thought he could join them in the summer when Paulo Dybala left the club as a free agent, but Juve signed Angel di Maria instead.

Reports continue to link him with a move to Juve and he has not signed a new deal at AS Roma, suggesting they could cash in on him for the right price.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals AC Milan has now joined the race for his signature and will add him to their squad if they lose Rafa Leao.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the most technically gifted players in Serie A and we will benefit from having him in our squad, but he must suit our style before we move for him.

Max Allegri is an experienced manager who knows players who will execute his system perfectly.

If Zaniolo is not one of them, there is no need to add the attacker to our group just because he is available for transfer.

Roma’s reluctance to tie him down to a new deal should also give us a reason to reconsider our move for him.