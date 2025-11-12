Jonathan David is reportedly being linked with a move away from Juventus only months after joining the club, with speculation suggesting that he could depart when the transfer window opens in January. The Canadian striker arrived at the Allianz Stadium at the beginning of the current campaign following the expiration of his contract with Lille, in what was seen as a major coup for the Bianconeri.

At the time of his signing, several leading European clubs were believed to be interested in securing his services, but Juventus succeeded in winning the race for his signature. The club viewed him as an ideal replacement for Dusan Vlahovic and anticipated that he would make an immediate impact in front of goal. However, David’s time in Turin has not gone as smoothly as expected, as he has found it difficult to convert opportunities and establish himself as a consistent scorer in Serie A.

Juventus Facing a Decision on Their Striking Options

The Bianconeri remain hopeful that David will rediscover his scoring touch, yet there are growing indications that the club may consider selling him if a suitable offer arises. His recent struggles have raised questions about his long-term future under Luciano Spalletti, and Juventus may see January as a window to reassess their attacking options.

Reports suggest that the club’s management is now focusing on extending Dusan Vlahovic’s contract, a move that would reaffirm their confidence in the Serbian forward. Should those negotiations prove successful, Juventus could be more inclined to part ways with David, particularly if they receive an attractive bid.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

AC Milan Reportedly Interested

According to Tuttojuve, several clubs are monitoring David’s situation closely, with AC Milan emerging as one of the most interested parties. The Rossoneri are actively seeking to strengthen their attack and are said to view David as a player with the right attributes to enhance their squad. Milan had previously shown interest in Vlahovic during the summer, and their pursuit of David highlights their continued desire to add a dynamic and versatile striker to their ranks.

While no formal negotiations have been reported, the coming weeks are expected to be decisive for David’s future. Juventus must now determine whether to persevere with their recent signing or to take advantage of potential offers as they refine their plans for the second half of the season.