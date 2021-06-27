AC Milan keenly watching Juventus target shinning at Euro 2020

Mikkel Damsgaard has emerged as one of the standout stars at Euro 2020 and the Sampdoria man might cause a transfer tug of war among Serie A clubs this summer.

Damsgaard has been one of Juventus targets after the 20-year-old impressed in Serie A last season and he could leave Sampdoria this summer.

He went into the Euros as one of the substitutes for the Danish national team, but he has forced his way into their starting XI.

He was in stunning form against Russia and helped them dump out Aaron Ramsey’s Wales from the competition yesterday.

Calciomercato says Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all looking to sign him.

At 20, he fits the profile of the players Juve have been targeting recently, but the report insists that the competition from AC Milan is a serious one.

It says the Rossoneri’s technical director Paolo Maldini and director of football, Frederic Massara are in love with the player.

They have just lost Hakan Calhanoglu to Inter and they consider him a suitable replacement for the Turkey midfielder.

Juve landed the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa last season and Damsgaard could become their next young attacking signing.