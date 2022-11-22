Juventus has a longstanding interest in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, but they could miss out on his signature.

The Frenchman has entered the final year of his current deal and seems close to leaving them as a free agent by the end of this season.

This gives Juve hopes they could add him to their squad for free at the end of this term.

The Bianconeri have mastered signing players for nothing over the years, but they risk missing out on Aouar as a report on Tuttojuve reveals Milan is leading the race for his signature.

The report claims the Rossoneri are prepared to make their move for him in the January transfer window.

They will offer Lyon money instead of waiting to land him for free in the summer.

Juve FC Says

When there are too many clubs competing for a player, the smart thing to do is to move early and steal a march on others.

Milan understands this and it seems they will implement it in their bid to land Aouar.

If we are serious about having him in our group, we must act fast to make him one of our players for the next few seasons.