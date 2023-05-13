AC Milan likes Kulusevski as Tottenham prepares to send him back to Turin

Tottenham has reportedly decided against keeping Dejan Kulusevski on their books beyond this season.

The attacker is on loan there from Juventus and has continued to deliver mediocre performances for them in the last few months, which makes it hard for them to add him to their group permanently.

Two individuals who were influential in making his move to London are Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte, but both have since left the English club and the future of Kulusevski will be decided by someone else.

There are indications that he is leaving and Juve must prepare to add him to their group again, but the Bianconeri do not want to keep the Swede.

He is not in the plans of Max Allegri and struggled when the gaffer first became the club’s boss.

However, Calciomercato reveals AC Milan likes his profile and they might approach the Bianconeri to add him to their squad when this season ends.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski has no space at the Allianz Stadium and we must do our best to ensure he leaves the club again.

If Milan shows interest, we must ignore the rivalry between us and send him to them for a good fee.