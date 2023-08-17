In their pursuit of a fresh forward, AC Milan has surprisingly been linked with a potential move for Juventus striker Moise Kean.

AC Milan’s activity during this transfer window has been notably impressive, with the team augmenting their roster by introducing a selection of promising players.

While they have successfully welcomed new midfielders and attackers to their squad over recent weeks, their quest for a new striker remains ongoing.

As a consequence, they have begun to explore potential options from various corners of the globe. Among the names under consideration, Moise Kean features prominently, as detailed by reports from Calciomercato.

Initially, Juventus had labelled Kean as off-limits at the inception of the transfer window. However, due to challenges in securing the sale of Dusan Vlahovic – a necessary move to potentially facilitate Romelu Lukaku’s return to Serie A, Juventus might now be inclined to reconsider their stance on Kean.

It’s worth noting that Kean is not the sole player on AC Milan’s radar, but he could emerge as the final choice if Milan can present an appealing offer to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Kean has struggled since he returned to the club and there is no guarantee that he would do well for us in this campaign.

We may have to keep DV9 and offload him instead, especially if we get a good offer for his signature.

It would be interesting to see how much Milan will eventually be prepared to send our way for his signature.