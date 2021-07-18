AC Milan makes 6m euros offer for Juventus Brazilian target

Kaio Jorge is likely heading to Italy where AC Milan and Juventus are keen to sign him.

The Santos youngster is attracting the attention of both clubs and after telling his present club that he won’t extend his contract, the race for his signature is hotting up.

Juve has been looking to sign younger players in the transfer windows and the 19-year-old fits that plan.

But they are facing serious competition from AC Milan, who believes he might become their next Kaka.

Calciomercato says the attacker doesn’t want to leave Santos for free, he wants them to make some money from his sale.

Because of this, he wants to leave now as his contract expires in December.

His present club wants 10m euros for his signature and it remains unclear how much Juve would offer.

However, Milan has offered 6m euros and they are confident that it would be enough to help them lure him to Europe this summer.

Younger players like Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski thrived under Andrea Pirlo last season and are expected to remain key players under Massimiliano Allegri.

Jorge might get his chances to play if he joins them, as well.