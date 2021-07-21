AC Milan makes an official bid for talented Juventus target

AC Milan is working hard to beat Juventus to the signature of Kaio Jorge as the Santos youngster edges closer to a move to Europe.

The 19-year-old looks set for a move after he informed his present club, Santos, that he won’t sign a new deal.

Juve wants to add him to their squad as they continue to sign some of the world’s best youngsters.

However, Milan is posing a serious threat to them and the Rossoneri have had success with Brazilians before now.

The likes of Kaka and Alexandre Pato have proven to be good buys for them and they want to add Jorge to that list.

Calciomercato via Football Italia reports that Milan is pushing ahead with signing him for a fee even though he would be a free agent by December.

When he becomes a free agent, more clubs would look to sign him and they have now tabled a 6m euros bid for him.

His current club, Santos wants 10m Euros, but the report says Milan could get their man with their current offer considering that he would be a free agent soon.

It didn’t say how much Juve will pay, but if they seriously want to sign him, then they have to prepare a rival offer soon.