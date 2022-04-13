AC Milan man calls Juventus star one of the best in the world

AC Milan defender, Simon Kjær, has praised a number of Italian players, including Giorgio Chiellini after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later in the year.

Italy won Euro 2020 after failing to qualify for Russia 2018 and fans expected them to complete their qualification for the next World Cup.

However, they lost their playoff semi-final to North Macedonia and have to deal with yet another heartbreak.

They didn’t miss out on the global showpiece because they lack the players to qualify and Kjær named at least three world-class players at their disposal.

He tells the FIGC as quoted by Football Italia: “If I think of Italian players with an international profile, I can’t help but mention Donnarumma, a fantastic goalkeeper with whom I was happy to share part of my experience at Milan.

“Also Verratti, who for me is one of the best three in the world in his role. And then I’ve always been impressed by Chiellini, who is one of the best defensive players in the world.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has been world-class for much of his time as a Juventus player and that is one reason the club didn’t hesitate to give him a new deal in the summer.

He remains one of the finest players at our disposal and we will be more than happy to keep him if his age isn’t catching up with him.

Hopefully, Mathijs De Ligt will remain at the Allianz Stadium for a few more years and build his own legacy at the club.