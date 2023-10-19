AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah admits it would be tough for them to face Juventus in Serie A this weekend while looking forward to seeing his national teammates Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah.

The American moved to Milan in the last transfer window after spending years on the books of Valencia in Spain.

Juve was even linked with a move for him before he left Spain, but Milan won the race for his signature.

He will now play his first league game against the Bianconeri this weekend and admits it will be a tough fixture for them.

Juve has two Americans in their squad who have a good relationship with Musah, who also looks forward to seeing them.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“All games are difficult, especially against these clubs. There are high-level players. There are big expectations for these games. Weston [McKennie] and Tim [Weah] are there, so it will be nice to face them.”

Juve FC Says

Milan will be tough opponents and it is a game we must prepare very well for if we are serious about winning the league or finishing inside the top four.

However, they are not unbeatable and we have the squad to challenge them in every part of the pitch in the fixture.