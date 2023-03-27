AC Milan not happy Juventus met Frederic Massara

Juventus is looking to poach Frederic Massaraa from AC Milan to become their next sporting director as the new leaders work hard to get the club back to the top of the Italian league.

Massara has done an amazing job in Milan, helping them to win the league title last season and he has overseen an overhaul of their playing staff in recent seasons.

Juventus intends to keep trusting young players and Massara has proven he knows how to spot the right ones.

The black and whites reportedly met with him last week and the word about their meeting got to Milan.

Sempre Milan insists the Rossoneri are not happy about that, but for now, it does not seem to affect his future and his job appears to be safe.

Juve FC Says

We have always poached the best talents from other Italian clubs and Milan will not be surprised by the news of our approach for the executive.

However, we must maintain a very low profile as we work on getting him to join us because it is disrespectful to pursue an interest in Massara when he still has a contract at another club.

If our proposal convinces him, he could ask Milan to cut him loose in the summer.