AC Milan not too concerned about Juventus poaching key men

Juventus are renowned for snapping up the best talents from rival Serie A clubs and it is not just players they try and poach.

According to Calciomercato Juve has set their sights on AC Milan’s Sporting Director Ricky Massara and chief scout Geoffrey Moncada, however, the same report states that Milan is not too concerned.

It seems the main target is Massara, who apparently has a good relationship with Max Allegri but as with Moncada, Milan is certain both men will remain with them.

It is no surprise that Juve is looking to strengthen in these areas, they have a new board that seems determined to overhaul every position within the club and the sporting director and chief scout roles are on that agenda.

For their part, Milan remains sanguine about the whole thing, they have excellent relations with the pair and feel confident they will remain with them, in fact, they are already having contract talks with Moncada while Massara is contracted until 2025.

It looks like Juve may have to cast their net further afield, the days of them being an attraction to players and backroom staff are decreasing with all their current off-field problems and stuttering performances on the pitch.