AC Milan offer to sign Juventus target on a paid loan deal

Nikola Milenkovic is one of the defenders that Juventus is targeting as they plan for the future.

The 23-year-old Serbian has made himself one of the top young defenders in Italy with his fine performances for Fiorentina.

His showings have attracted the attention of the Bianconeri, but it looks very much like they will miss out on his signing to AC Milan.

This is because a report from Tuttomercatoweb via Football Italia claims that Milan has offered to take him on loan for 10m euros and they are prepared to sign him permanently for another 30m euros after the loan expires.

It adds that Fiorentina wants 40m euros from his sale which makes this offer ideal for them.

But La Viola wants to wait it out and see which other offers will come for the young defender.

Juventus are already looking to replace the likes of Giorgio Chiellini who is already 36 and looks like his body will not carry him for too long.

Milenkovic will offer the Bianconeri a solid defensive presence and his age means that he can be relied on for a long time.

If Juve is serious about landing him, then they will have to respond to Milan’s offer soon.