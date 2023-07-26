AC Milan has emerged as the latest club to express interest in Juventus defender Luca Pellegrini, whose future at his current club remains uncertain. The player had spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Lazio, but the Biancocelesti opted against making the move permanent during this transfer window.

As a result, Pellegrini is now seeking a new club, but until recently, no other serious suitors had emerged. However, according to a report on Football Italia, AC Milan has now entered the picture and is keen on adding him to their squad for the upcoming season.

The report indicates that Milan has already made contact with Juventus to explore the possibility of acquiring Luca Pellegrini for their team. With the defender’s future still in limbo, Milan’s interest presents a potential opportunity for him to find a new home and continue his development at a different club.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini has no future with us and anyone looking to sign him now is doing us a big favour as Cristiano Giuntoli prioritises offloading redundant players.

Pellegrini will hardly fetch us a good transfer fee, so we must lower our expectations and prepare to allow him to leave the club for a smaller fee than we previously wanted.

We need a firesale of our unwanted players at this stage of the summer and we do not have the luxury of setting high transfer fees for them.

If we insist on ridiculous prices, no club will sign them and we will be stuck with too many unwanted players.