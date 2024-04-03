Mario Hermoso appears to be on his way to Serie A as he nears the end of his contract at Atletico Madrid.

The defender is widely regarded as one of the top players in his position in Europe and has shown little interest in renewing his contract with Atletico.

Despite discussions between the Madrid club and his representatives, they have been unable to reach a compromise for a new deal.

With the season drawing to a close, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Hermoso wants to leave the club, and Juventus is keen to secure his services as soon as possible.

However, they face competition from Inter Milan and AC Milan, both of whom are also vying to sign the Spaniard.

According to a report on Calciomercato, AC Milan is now leading the race for his signature.

Aware of interest from Juve and Inter, AC Milan is moving swiftly to persuade Hermoso to join them and play for the Rossoneri instead.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso is one of the players we have followed for a while, and it will not make sense for us to lose him to AC Milan.

They are desperate to sign him, but we need to show why we are the top club in the country by winning the race.